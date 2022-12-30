THE community came together to provide festive meals for those in need in Clacton.

The Mad Soul Food kitchen was supported by Clacton Rotary, Morrisons and individual donations to stage a wonderful meal at the United Reformed Church Hall in Clacton.

Clacton councillor Maurice Alexander was the head chef, and a joyful banded of skilled volunteers used their skills and energy to do everything from set up, cooking, service talking to guests and ensuring they went away with food packs and support over the holiday season.

Clacton’s PCSO team, headed up by Sgt Charlotte Bailey, served teas and coffee, washed up and chatted with those who attended.

The Mad Soul Food initiative is run by Indi Allen, who said: "People gave spontaneous anonymous donations, as they wanted to give a gift to those who need kindness at a difficult time of year for many people.

“This was about sharing and giving, ensuring people were looked after.

"The amazing team of volunteers and our chef Maurice Alexander gave the most precious gift, their time and energy.

"Thank you to everyone for making this possible."

The Mad About Theatre Company works throughout the year to help the community, including with its artistic and education programmes.