OFFICERS are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a missing man from Chelmsford.

Timothy Hatcher, 69, was last seen in the Co-op in Meadgate Avenue at around 2.40pm on Sunday, December 18.

He has dementia and is vulnerable- he has carers visit his home multiple times each day.

Essex Police are now urgently asking birdwatchers to check hides in and around the Chelmsford area, in the hopes of finding him.

He is said to often wear a distinctive yellow high viz and a black beanie-style hat.

He is known to regularly visit the area of Baddow around the A1114, Meadgate, and Hylands Park.

Police are also looking to speak to a man who is believed to be a friend or acquaintance of Timothy, who he was seen with on December, 3, buying trainers in JD Sports in Chelmsford.

Officers believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

Members of the public living in the Meadgate Avenue area are being asked to check their CCTV or doorbell footage to see if Timothy has walked past at any point.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Sixty-nine year-old Timothy was last seen more than 10 days ago and reported missing from his home, where he receives support from carers, on 20 December.

“He’s a regular birdwatcher and we’re asking for help from the birdwatching community.”

“Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton said: “We’re really worried about Timothy.

“He’s vulnerable, has dementia, and receives care at his home multiple times each day.

“Timothy’s a keen birdwatcher and it’s possible he may have gone to, and be in, a hide.

“So I need the birdwatching community in Chelmsford to check hides to see if Timothy is there or if there’s anything to indicate he may have been there recently.

“We’ve carried out a wide-ranging investigation to find Timothy which extensive searches by specialist officers and volunteers from Essex Search and Rescue, whose help we’re really grateful for.

“We’ve issued multiple public appeals for help and carried out house-to-house, financial, and life-style enquiries.

“I need the public’s help to find him – if you’ve seen him, are with him, or have any information about where he is, I need you to contact us.”