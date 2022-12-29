A DEDICATED marine mammal expert postponed his Christmas Day dinner in order to help a stranded seal after it was found injured and abandoned.

Neil Marples, a Frinton resident who is part of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, received a call at about 1pm on December 25.

He was informed of a seal pup which had been found in a bad way washed up at Colne Point Nature Reserve, located south-west of St Osyth.

Despite being told to rest his ankle ahead of an Achilles operation in January, Mr Marples immediately made his way to the scene.

Upon arrival, he was confronted with farm tracks and then a very high tide, resulting in him having to leave his car and walk the final mile.

After meeting with the birdwatchers who had found the seal, he carefully retrieved the mammal and placed it inside a cage in his car for transportation.

The “fluffiest seal pup ever” was then taken to South Essex Wildlife Centre in Orsett for treatment and recovery, before it can hopefully be returned to the wild.

Mr Marple said: “Thank you to my wonderful wife for joining me and for making a late Christmas dinner. I hope they call the seal Noel.”

