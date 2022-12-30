RESIDENTS and community organisations are being offered support to help them through the winter months.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) is offering help to both the community and organisations that provide services to the public, in response to the cost of living crisis.

Its annual winter resilience project has been tailored to reflect the needs of those in Tendring this year.

Lee Knight, resilience manager, said: “This year with the cost of living crisis we have focused our project on helping people stay warm at home.

“This has included winter item giveaways such as thermals, gloves, blankets and hot water bottles.

“We know that more people this year will be finding it hard to afford their energy bills and therefore not having the heating on at home.

“We want to help them stay warm and keep well this winter.”

A cost of living webpage has been added to the CVST website offering a place for both residents and organisations to go for support.

CVST has also launched new grant funding.

Yvette Wetton, strategic partnerships manager, said: “Charities and community organisations are also facing a tough time with rising costs this winter.

“But at the same time, they are the ones continuing to provide vital support and services to the community of Tendring.

“To help, we have sector sustainability utility funding to help those organisations with the cost of rising energy bills.

“We also have seasonal resilience grants for organisations supporting the most vulnerable in our community.”

CVST has launched a cost of living action group for voluntary organisations and community groups as well as local authorities and NHS partners serving the Tendring area to share ideas and support.

The meetings are held monthly at Sam’s Hall in Imperial House, Rosemary Road, Clacton.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) is an umbrella organisation for the local voluntary sector.

It is a support and development agency and provides a range of practical services to assist organisations and charities such as funding advice, business planning and training seminars.

For more information about CVST and its cost of living support, visit cvstendring.org.uk.