A charity carried out an initiative which aimed to stop poverty for one day during Christmas.

North Essex Support Team, supported by volunteers, carried out a winter initiative, One Beautiful Day Free of Poverty.

Between November and December, the charity collected more than £22,000 in donations from companies, charities, organisational contributions and the community.

Christmas hampers were made for nearly 200 to support the poorest families in Tendring and Colchester.

NEST chairman Les Nicoll said: "If we didn't support those in need, they would be left with no food - except that given by foodbank, no presents, no treats, no joy and no heating.

"We were able to collect around 2,000 wonderful donations of new toys.

"And for over two days, 40 TO 50 volunteers sorted, wrapped and stored the toys in large family sacks.

"We got support from rescue services, donations from big stores and generous supplies of non-perishable food items."

Thanks to kind donations, the charity was also able to bulk-buy food items to create Christmas dinners for those in need and purchase household necessities like shampoos, soaps, washing-up liquid and nappies for families.

Supported By Utilita power company, the charity has given those struggling vouchers or cash worth £40, so they could cook the food provided and afford a warm Christmas.

The volunteers' hand-delivered hampers which were filled with food and necessities.

Les continued: "Over 100 volunteers from our community made this happen by giving their time and often their own money to create joy where there was despair.

"We wanted to create a One Beautiful Day Free of Poverty and to fill children's bellies.

"This was generally a very emotional time with many tears from the recipients matched by those of the volunteers.

"I cannot begin to say how humbled I was by the generosity of my community and by the generosity of everyone that has helped.

"The time volunteers have willingly and enthusiastically given up for those struggling with poverty cannot be replaced."

For more information about the North Essex Support Team or to volunteer, visit nestassist.co.uk, or search North Essex Support Team on Facebook.