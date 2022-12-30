PLANS have been submitted for a new Tesco Express store on the outskirts of Great Bentley.

An application has been submitted to Tendring Council for a mixed-use building consisting of retail, professional and medical wellness services on land east of Heckford Road.

There is an existing Tesco Express shop in Plough Road in the village centre.

A report by the applicant said: "There is problematic and anti-social parking outside the existing Tesco mainly from people travelling from outside the village by car.

"It is not intended that the existing store will close.

Busy - congestion outside the existing Tesco Express store in Plough Road, Great Bentley (Image: TDC)

"The new convenience store will be in addition to the existing facility but will encourage people who visit the store by car off the A133, to park in an approved car park and not antisocially in the middle of the village.

"The convenience store will remain and is to be provided by the Booker Group, which Tesco are part of, such as a Londis or One Stop."

The plans have garnered a mixed reaction with some welcoming the move, which could reduce issues with cars parking in the busy and narrow main road outside the current shop.

But David McCune, of Moors Close, Great Bentley, objected to the plans.

He said: “This piece of land is not commercial land it is greenfield land and therefore cannot be used as a commercial site.

“This will also make the road and junction extremely dangerous with all the extra traffic, also there isn’t a footpath so people walking will have to walk on the road."

Previously refused plans for a shop at the site (Image: TDC)

Melvyn Squires, of Pump Lane, Great Bentley, added: "This location will not serve the local village community as it will drive away the existing trade through cost-cutting and will monopolise trade.

"It will redefine a new village centre and there will be an increase in traffic movement to the area, and as pathways and access cannot be improved, local residents will now be using vehicles to travel to the store."

A decision on the plans is expected to be made by Tendring Council by January 27.