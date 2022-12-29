YOUNGSTERS adopted a dog-eat-dog attitude as they desperately scrambled to grab a bottle of a viral energy drink after the rare item went on sale in Essex.

Prime, the energy drink created by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, had been sold exclusively at Asda, with limits being put on how many each shopper could buy.

This morning, however, the sought-after liquid also hit the shelves of Aldi’s Specialbuy section, but with a purchase limit of one of each variant per customer.

Limits on the amount of Prime that could be purchased were introduced after the drink was found to be selling for more than 500 times its retail price on eBay.

At the supermarket’s Chelmsford store, large groups rushed to the Prime stand with youngsters pushing through one another in order to get their hands on a bottle.

In footage published on social media, some of the shoppers can even be seen launching themselves at the melee in a desperate bid to secure the exclusive drink.

A spokesman for Aldi said: "The viral hydration drink is available to buy for just £1.99 in Aldi stores nationwide on December 29.

“The drink will be a Specialbuy – and as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone and the supermarket is expecting high demand.”