POLICE are no longer looking for a man following a number of alleged offences, including making threats.
Officers were searching for Ian Beeson, 51, who has links to Harwich and Clacton.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are no longer appealing for the public's help to find Ian Beeson.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
