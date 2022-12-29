POLICE are hunting for a man wanted for a number of alleged offences, including making threats.

Officers are searching for Ian Beeson, 51, who has links to Harwich and Clacton.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We want to speak to Ian Beeson in connection with an investigation into a number of offences, including threats being made.

"The 51-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, stocky, with short hair.

"He has links to Harwich and Clacton as well as Norfolk and Kent.

"If you have any information please get in contact with us quoting the reference number 42/MZ/19008/22.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am and 9pm."

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services, or to call the force on 101.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.