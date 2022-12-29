DISGRUNTLED football club owners have warned dog owners they will be reported if caught leaving their pooch’s poo on the team’s pitch.

Players and managerial staff at St Osyth FC have grown frustrated with the volume of dog poo they have to clean up ahead of home matches at Cowley Park.

In Tendring, people who are seen not clearing up after their dog can be issued with a fix penalty notice of £75 or taken to court and fined up to £1,000.

Despite this, bosses at the club say they are frequently confronted with faeces before kick-off, which they deem a health hazard to players and supporters alike.

In a statement titled “Police notice to dog walkers on Cowley Park” a spokesman for the club has now pleaded with owners to take more responsibility.

They said: “Every home game for St Osyth fc we find ourselves picking up Dog mess left by owners who cannot be bothered to pick it up.

“We even had one owner let their dog pee up against our pegs bag as we were setting the goals up who just shrugged her shoulders.

“If we do see anyone we will report you, it’s dangerous to children and downright disgusting.”