A LIFEBOAT crew was called out to aid a pensioner who suffered a serious injury after a nasty fall.

At 9.27am on Wednesday, December 28, Harwich RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was requested to assist the Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team with the care of a 73-year-old man who had fallen off Felixstowe sea wall.

The man had appeared to have fractured his leg as a result of the fall.

A spokesman for Harwich RNLI said: “The lifeboat launched with RNLI trained casualty care volunteers onboard into challenging conditions, with a 23 to 29 miles per hour south westerly wind.

“While enroute the crew were informed by the UK Coastguard that the East of England Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team was on scene, and lifeboat and volunteer crew were stood down to return to station.

“This was the 89th launch for the charity’s volunteers from Harwich of 2022, none of which is possible without the generous support of our community, thank you.”

Harwich RNLI relies on community support to fund life saving equipment and training for its volunteers.

For more information and to donate visit bit.ly/3fDLlvp.