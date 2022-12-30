A CARE home has been told to make urgent improvements after inspectors raised concerns over its ability to keep its residents safe.

165 Point Clear Road, run by TLC Care Homes Clacton Residential Limited, is a residential home which can provide personal care to up to five men.

Back in 2018, while being managed by a different provider, the St Osyth complex was rated good by the Care Quality Commission.

However, following an inspection spearheaded by the watchdog in October, it has now been certified as requiring improvement.

During the visits, an inspector found people were not always supported in a safe, clean, and well-maintained environment and some equipment was not fit for purpose.

Potential risks to safety were also not always identified and acted on and not all staff used a face mask effectively to prevent potential germs spreading.

Cleaning fluids were also not safely stored and the service's quality assurance, monitoring and oversight arrangements were not robust.

The leadership and management at the home was also considered inconsistent, as was the effectiveness of treatment and support offered to residents.

A spokesman for the CQC said: “Some aspects of the service were not always safe and there was an increased risk that people could be harmed.

“On the first day of our inspection we found a potentially harmful cleaning substance which had not been stored appropriately or safely.

“Equipment used had a build-up of dust, food debris and limescale, which could harbour bacteria, and the staff and visitor toilet had no handwashing facilities.

“We will request an action plan from the provider to understand what they will do to improve the standards of quality and safety and monitor progress.”

Some more positive impressions, however, were left on the inspector, who praised the caring nature of staff and how they supported their residents’ best interests.

They also found employees ensured people's behaviour was not controlled by excessive and inappropriate use of medication.

Elsewhere staff, described as “the kindest people ever” by a relative, supported residents in personalising their bedrooms to meet their needs and interests.

A spokesman for CQC added: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.

“People received kind and compassionate care and staff knew how people preferred to take their medicines to achieve the best possible health outcome.

“Staff saw people as their equal and created a warm and inclusive atmosphere and took the time to understand people's individual communication styles.

“People were well matched with their designated support worker and as a result, people were at ease, happy, engaged and stimulated.”