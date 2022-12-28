THE ambulance service serving Essex tonight warned of "extreme pressures"
with "many" ambulances delayed outside hospitals and high call volumes.
The East of England Ambulance Service has increased its "escalation state" as a result.
A spokesman said tonight: "To help us respond effectively we have increased our escalation state across the Trust.
"We urge the public to please support us by using our services wisely and only calling for life-threatening illnesses and injuries."
