INVESTIGATING police officers are trying to track down a man in connection with a number of offences who may be in Tendring.

Essex Police are currently searching for Ian Beeson who has links to both Harwich and Clacton, as well as Norfolk and Kent.

The 51-year-old, who is described as being white, 5ft 8ins tall and stocky with short hair, is wanted as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officers wish to make contact with Mr Beeson following several offences, including threats being made.

The force has now launched a public appeal for information with the hope of finding Mr Beeson or encouraging him to make contact with the police.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you have any information please get in contact with us quoting the reference number 42/MZ/19008/22.

