HARWICH Shanty Festival is hosting a new and exciting fundraising event to blow away the cobwebs during the festive period.

As a change from its previous Treasure Hunt, festival organisers are holding a murder mystery event around Harwich.

The event will be held from 12noon to 4pm on December 30 starting at the Alma Inn, King's Head Street, Harwich.

People will need to collect cryptic clues and a map before sleuthing around the historic port to find out which of the six well-known Harwich characters committed the dastardly crime, how they did it, and where it happened.

The three correct clues should then be taken to the adjudicators in the Alma.

This activity is suitable for all the family and as well as the main prize there are spot prize tokens for children and adults to exchange at the Alma.

The cost to enter is £5 per adult or £10 per family.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at harwichshantyfestival.co.uk/event/xmas2022/.

All proceeds will go to the next Harwich Shanty Festival, which will be held from October 13 to 15.