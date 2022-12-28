A FIREWORKS extravaganza is set to light up the skies the Harwich on New Year’s Eve.

The popular event on Harwich Quay is back with a bang for residents and visitors to ring in the new year after a two-year absence.

The Harwich Quay Fireworks Committee decided to pull the plug on last year’s event following fears over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The previous year’s event was also axed due to Covid regulations.

The display, organised by volunteers, usually attracts between 5,000 and 6,000 spectators and takes place from Ha’penny Pier.

A spokesman for the free event said: “The small team of volunteers is working hard to stage the event after an absence of two years.

“They are grateful to the Corporation of Trinity House for permission to use their pier as the firing base as well as the Harwich Haven Authority for the use of Ha’penny Pier.

“The team also works hard to raise funds before the event.

“Contributors include the Harwich Town Council, local businesses, and organisations as well as individuals.

“Donations on the night are also essential and a team of bucket collectors from the Harwich Society as well as friends give their time to help.”

If you wish to make a donation prior to the event, please contact Betty Holbrook on 01255 503349 or 07909 513720.