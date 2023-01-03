A DISGRUNTLED shopper has highlighted a series of shortcomings at a retail store after the Gazette revealed employees have been without heating for more than a year.

Sue Shields, 67, from Harwich, headed to The Range, in Valleybridge Road, Clacton, with her daughter, 28, to pick-up a selection of products.

Shortly after arriving, Sue’s daughter searched for a toilet, only to find the shop’s upstairs lavatories were closed to the public.

After speaking with a member of staff, she was eventually given permission to use the downstairs disabled toilet, which had no lock and a massive hole in the ceiling.

“She had to find me to stand outside the door as there was no lock on the door,” added Sue.

“The disabled toilet was in a tiny area after a sharp turn near the stockroom, so I would be very surprised if anyone in a wheelchair would be able to access it.

“My daughter was disgusted. For a store of this size and the amount of customers they have it does not give anyone any encouragement to shop there.

“The coffee shop has also closed.”

The complaint levelled against The Range comes after shopper Bobby Cert raised concerns over the chilly conditions the store’s shop assistants are working in.

It was claimed the site’s heating system has been broken for more than a year, resulting in workers having to wear extra layers and gloves to keep warm.

Bosses at The Range, however, say they are doing their best to fix the problem but have cited delayed deliveries of essential parts as the reason for the lack of action.

“The check-out staff were absolutely frozen and there is no excuse for waiting a year for repairs to be done,” said Sue.

“We wondered if this store was in-line for closure like so many others."

Bosses at The Range have now responded.

A spokesman said: "The store heating was inspected late summer for the winter period, it was then established that certain parts had failed.

"The Range ordered the required parts which are unfortunately still to arrive due to supply issue, contractors are ready to install when the parts arrive.

"Temporary heating has been provided to assist colleagues while at work.

"The store has not had a coffee shop since 2020, at which time the customer toilets connected to the coffee shop were also closed.

"However disabled facilities are still available for all customers to use, the standard of these facilities is being reviewed after receiving the further comments."