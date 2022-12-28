AN environmental campaigner from Manningtree has welcomed moves to ban single-use plastics.

The Government has announced that the use of the material, along with biodegradable plastics, could be banned.

Bekki Bibko, who previously led the Plastic Free Manningtree, Mistley and Lawford group, welcomed the stance but fears the move could potentially be detrimental without a clear plan in place.

She said: “I think it’s good that they are doing this, but it is also unclear because we don’t want to replace one problem with another.

“As it stands biodegradable plastics cannot be dealt with in our waste streams so if you buy biodegradable plastic bags that are supposedly compostable, you can’t put them in our food waste because instead of being composted it goes to an anaerobic digester.

“Currently we don’t have the infrastructure to deal with so-called green plastics.

"When plastics made from fossil fuels are banned, at least they are recyclable as opposed to the biodegradable alternative.

“Compostable or biodegradable plastics can only be put in a land fuel at the moment which isn’t good for the environment either.”

A spokesman for Defra said: “We are determined to go further and faster to reduce, reuse, and recycle more of our resources in order to transform our waste industry and deliver on our commitments in the ambitious 25-year environment plan.

“Having already banned single-use straws, stirrers and cotton buds and ended the sale of billons of single-use bags with our plastic bag charge, we will be responding soon to a consultation on further bans of plastic plates, cutlery, balloon sticks and expanded and extruded polystyrene cups.”

Bekki suggests alternative plans if single-use and biodegradable plastics are banned.

She added: “Wooden cutlery is good because you can bury it in your garden and it will break down into nothing.

“There’s a scheme in Germany that requires consumers to bring their own metal containers if they want takeaway food too.”

Although Bekki has stepped down from her role at Plastic Free, she is encouraging others to take up roles with the group.

For more information visit facebook.com/plasticfreemml/.