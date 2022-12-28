DAREDEVILS braved the icy sea in Dovercourt for a Boxing Day dip.

Hardy swimmers took the plunge into the sea, some in fancy dress, to blow off the post-Christmas cobwebs.

Residents, family and friends cheered from the promenade as the swimmers raced into the water.

Harwich town councillor Geoff Smith, who is a regular sea swimmer, joined in the festive fun.

He said: "A group of swimmers said they's be going down to Dovercourt and they were joined by the Lighthouse Beach Belles, there were more than 15 of us in the end.

"I was there raising money for the Ark Centre - so far £244 has been donated.

"There were also buckets out collecting donations for the RNLI.

"It was a really sunny day, but it was the first time I had been in for a months, so was a bit of a shock - it was still in double figures back then.

"It's now down to 6C, but it was quite a calm day, so it wasn't so bad."

There will be a New Year's Day swim at 9am on the beach near Harwich Sailing Club in aid of the Ark Family Resource Centre.

"Hopefully the swim on New Year's Day will increase the total," added Mr Smith.