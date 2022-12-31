A COUNCIL has launched a survey for parents, carers and young people in the county as it learns about vaping amongst youngsters.

Essex County Council has launched the Essex Youth Vaping survey and is encouraging young people aged 11 to 18 to take part and share their views on vaping.

This survey is open to everyone whether their child vapes or not.

A spokesman for Essex County Council said: “Understanding if you have concerns or information needs will help us shape Essex County Council’s public health’s future work.

“This may include preventative work for example or health policies and communications campaigns.”

In this instance vaping or vapes also refers to the use of electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes.

The survey is anonymous and all answers are confidential, information will provided will be grouped with other responses in a non-identifiable way.

Anonymous results reports will be shared with Essex County Council partners and may be published in the public domain.

Participation in the survey is voluntary and most questions have the option to skip, participants can stop and leave the survey at any time.

If you wish to withdraw your data after submitting, please contact research@essex.gov.uk by February 1.

For more information and to complete the survey visit bit.ly/3YXhksm.