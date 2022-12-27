TENDRING residents are reminded of upcoming changes to their rubbish and recycling collection days over the festive period.

Waste and recycling collections will not take place on the Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day bank holidays.

Changes are as below, and are also included on residents’ collection calendars.

Scheduled date (Revised date):

Monday, 26 December (Wednesday, 28 December)

Tuesday, 27 December (Thursday, 29 December)

Wednesday, 28 December (Friday, 30 December)

Thursday, 29 December (Saturday, 31 December)

Friday, 30 December (Tuesday, 3 January 2023)

Monday, 2 January 2023 (Wednesday, 4 January 2023)

Tuesday, 3 January 2023 (Thursday, 5 January 2023)

Wednesday, 4 January 2023 (Friday, 6 January 2023)

Thursday, 5 January 2023 (Saturday, 7 January 2023)

Friday, 6 January 2023 (Monday, 9 January 2023)

Monday, 9 January 2023 (Tuesday, 10 January 2023)

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 (Wednesday, 11 January 2023)

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 (Thursday, 12 January 2023)

Thursday, 12 January 2023 (Friday, 13 January 2023)

Friday, 13 January 2023 (Saturday, 14 January 2023)

Collections week commencing January 2 will be two days later, with Friday’s households collected on the following Monday (January 9).

For week beginning Monday, January 9, collections will be a day later than usual, with Friday collections taking place on Saturday (January 14). Collections resume as normal from Monday, January 16.

For households’ first black bin collection after Christmas each home can put out an extra two black bags of side waste.

For Christmas trees St Helena Hospice is again running its Treecycle service across most of Tendring, covering the CO7, CO11, and CO13 to CO16 postcodes.

Households in these areas can book for their tree to be collected on Saturday, January 7,in return for a donation to the charity.

To find out more and to book visit www.sthelena.org.uk/treecycle23 - bookings must be made by 2 January 2023.

Households subscribed to the garden waste brown bin service are reminded there are no collections over the Christmas and New Year period, but they can leave a Christmas tree out with their bin for their first collection afterwards.