AN arts centre is kicking off the new year with an event celebrating Chinese culture and traditions.

The Harwich Arts and Heritage Centre will host the event in collaboration with the Colchester Chinese Cultural Society to celebrate Chinese New Year.

The evening will see colourful dance and music as well as traditional Chinese food and drink available for attendees.

Tickets are free but must be reserved to ensure entry.

The event will take place on Friday, January 20, for more information and to book your place visit bit.ly/3GkeRAF.