The tradition of the Christmas Day swim in Clacton is, according to some, as old as a century.

But regardless of the event’s longevity, what is certain is that the event remains as popular as ever.

Yesterday, scores of people braved the cold with little to keep themselves warm aside from Santa hats and elf costumes – indeed, one swimmer sprinted into the sea clad in Super Mario’s infamous dungarees.

Here are some pictures courtesy of one of our Gazette Camera Club photographer, Ant Niles, who made it down to Clacton to take some snaps of the swimmers who were dashing through the sand whilst most of us were opening our stockings around the fire.

