HOT meals, festive music, fun and friendship were on offer to lonely people on Christmas Day today in Clacton.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) opened Sam’s Hall at its headquarters in Imperial House, Clacton from 10am to 3pm for anyone wanting some company.

Staff and volunteers cooked beef stew, and supermarkets donated Christmas crackers and snacks for the free event.

Brenda Ellis, chair of the CVST, spearheaded the idea to open on Christmas Day after finding out there was no provision for vulnerable and lonely people in the area this year.

She said: “When I found out there was no Christmas Day lunch in Clacton this year, I knew we had to do something.

“We just couldn’t leave the most vulnerable in our community alone on Christmas Day.

“Staff were brilliant, offering their time to cook food and come along to help, and we had so many people offer to volunteer on the day.

“It was heart-warming to see people come along and share some food and festive spirit.

“This was a case of community kindness at its best and I am so proud of CVST for being able to host this wonderful event.”

Christmas music helped bring a festive atmosphere to Sam’s Hall, and donated crackers provided fun for those attending.

Lisa Andrews, deputy chief officer at CVST, said: “There’s nothing as special as seeing volunteers, staff and members of our community joining together to make Christmas Day a warm and friendly place for all.

“There was laughter and friendship, warm food, and a wonderful atmosphere.

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped by making food, donating items, and coming along to help on the day.

“Together we brought a smile to the faces of those who would otherwise have been along on Christmas Day.”

CVST is also opening Sam’s Hall to those who are alone during the Christmas period on Tuesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 29 from 10am to 3pm, and hosting a Christmas Hobby Hub on Wednesday, December 28 from 10am to 1pm.

For more information about CVST visit the website at www.cvstendring.org.uk or call the office when it reopens from Tuesday, January 3, on 01255 254692.