A POLICE investigation has been launched following the death of a man in his 80s after being found seriously injured in a Colchester road.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances which led up to a man being found seriously injured in Stanway.

Essex Police was contacted by the ambulance service at around 2.30am on December 10 who reported a man in his 80s found injured in Halstead Road.

The man had not been seen by his family since 10pm the previous night, December 9.

He was taken to hospital but, sadly, later died.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish how he sustained his injuries.

“We need anyone who may have information about what happened to him to contact us, between 10pm and 2.30am.

“He was a white man wearing a light-coloured t-shirt and tracksuit trousers.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/299871/22.”