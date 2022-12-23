While for many of us 2022 may have been the best in the past few years, there's no doubt you'll be looking forward to 2023.

And it is more important than ever to get our work-life balance in order this year.

With Boxing Day holiday deals, now may be the time to start planning how to maximise your annual leave.

Here are some ways to potentially double your holiday allowance for next year.

Bank holidays in 2023

January 2 - New Year’s Day (substitute day)

April 7 - Good Friday

April 10 - Easter Monday

May 1 - Early May bank holiday

May 8 - Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III

May 29 - Spring bank holiday

August 28 - Monday Summer bank holiday

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

How to maximise your time off:

You could manage a ten-day break in April by booking four days off between April 1 and April 10.

In May you can also enjoy a ten-day trip by taking four days off work if you book April 29 to 8.

You could also get a four-day getaway by booking just one day off at the end of May from May 26 to 29.

A nine-day break could be on the cards if you book four days off between August 26 and September 3.

During the festive period you can treat yourself to a ten-day holiday by booking just three days off between December 23 to January 1.

Just make sure you book it off before your colleagues.