Bosses of pub chain Miller and Carter say they are issuing refunds after the Lakeside boat restaurant sunk.
The popular restaurant, at Lakeside Shopping Centre, has been shut due to the incident.
Customers have already started contacting Miller and Carter with concerns ahead of Christmas and New Year.
READ MORE >>>
- Basildon armed masked gang break into home threatening family
- Miller and Carter: Popular Lakeside floating restaurant 'is sinking'
A spokesperson for Miller and Carter Lakeside, said: “We are aware of the situation at our lakeside restaurant.
"Regrettably, due to the scale of damage we were forced to close immediately.
“Our priority is our guests, and our teams are working hard to contact everyone who holds a booking with us to inform them of the unforeseeable incident and issue refunds as quickly as possible.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel