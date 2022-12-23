Bosses of pub chain Miller and Carter say they are issuing refunds after the Lakeside boat restaurant sunk.

The popular restaurant, at Lakeside Shopping Centre, has been shut due to the incident.

Customers have already started contacting Miller and Carter with concerns ahead of Christmas and New Year.

A spokesperson for Miller and Carter Lakeside, said: “We are aware of the situation at our lakeside restaurant.

"Regrettably, due to the scale of damage we were forced to close immediately.

“Our priority is our guests, and our teams are working hard to contact everyone who holds a booking with us to inform them of the unforeseeable incident and issue refunds as quickly as possible.”