RESIDENTS are being reminded of Tendring Council’s (TDC) revised operations over the festive period.

Urgent issues will still be dealt with as usual over the Christmas and New Year break with frontline services maintained for residents.

TDC’s offices will close from 4pm on Friday, December 23, re-opening from 9am on Tuesday, January 3.

In an emergency residents can contact the council’s Control Centre on 01255 222022, available 24/7.

There are also changes to waste and recycling collection days during the period, with no collections on the Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day bank holidays.

Neil Stock, TDC Leader, wished residents a merry Christmas.

“We hope everyone in the district enjoys the festive period,” he said.

“Christmas is a time for reflection on the past year as we also look forward with hope and optimism to 2023. I wish everyone a relaxing and enjoyable Christmas this year.

“Although there are some changes to our opening times, our core operations continue to run during the festive break, while our Control Centre is always standing by in case of an emergency.”

People can find updated information on their waste collection days and council office opening times on the council’s Christmas services web page, which has full details of seasonal changes to services across the authority: https://www.tendringdc.gov.uk/christmasservices