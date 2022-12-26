A COLLABORATION will see a community support group host an interactive meeting to launch a fund to support community wellbeing.

CVS Tendring will host the meeting with the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board for its Be Well and Age Well domain funds.

The be well funding will be used to pay for activities which empower adults aged between 30 and 50 to make healthy lifestyle choices, and to provide cost-of-living support, including healthy and sustainable eating.

A spokesman for CVS Tendring added: “Additionally, the age well funds will be targeted at supporting people aged 65 plus to live safely and independently, vulnerable older adults, carers, and projects that help to improve the mental health of people aged 65 and above.

The meeting will take place on Monday, January 16 between 10am and noon in Imperial House, Rosemary Road, Clacton.

To register your interest and attend the event email CVS Tendring at events@cvstendring.org.uk

If you are interested in applying for funding but are unable to attend, you can still contact CVS Tendring to have your name registered for an application pack.