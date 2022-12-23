POLICE have released a public appeal as concerns increase for the welfare of a missing man.

Officers believe Timothy Hatcher, 69, is likely to be in the more rural areas due to being a keen bird watcher.

Mr Hatcher, from Chelmsford, was last seen in the evening of Sunday, December 18.

Essex Police are asking people in the Chelmsford area to keep an eye out for him.

There are concerns for his welfare and people around water and Victoria Road have been asked to look out for him.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for the public's help to find missing 69-year-old man Timothy Hatcher.

“Timothy hasn't been seen since Sunday evening (18 December) and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“He is described as a white man with grey hair.

“Timothy enjoys bird watching so we are asking those in the Chelmsford area, especially around the water and Victoria Road to look out for him. “If you have seen Timothy to contact us on 101.”