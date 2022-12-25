A REAL estate developer is continuing its work in the community after providing a football team with fresh tracksuits.

The Brantham Athletic Reserves team are now sporting the gear issued by City and Country, the developer of the new Manningtree Park development located between Manningtree, Mistley and Lawford.

Brantham Athletic Reserves invited City and Country to its recent match to thank the developers for their support.

Craig Clarke, manager of Brantham Athletic Reserves, said: “We’d like to thank City & Country for its sponsorship of our Reserves, and for choosing the man of the match at our game against Harwich and Parkeston Reserves FC.

“With more than 20 teams at Brantham Athletic FC, the support from businesses such as City & Country is invaluable for the running of our club.”

Brantham Athletic Football Club was founded in 1887 and is currently based in at the Brantham Leisure Centre in Manningtree. The Reserves play in the Essex and Suffolk Border League.

Jennifer Rhodes-Finch, head of marketing for City and Country, added: “Brantham Athletic FC has long played a part in Manningtree’s community, and we are proud to support a club with such strong local ties.

“City and Country is committed to supporting organisations in the local area and we’ll be cheering the Brantham Athletic Reserves on for the rest of their season.”