There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Tendring.

A total of 851 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 22 (Thursday) – up from 848 on December 15.

They were among 20,141 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

A total of 175,007 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 22 (Thursday) – up from 174,356 last week.