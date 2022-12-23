MORE than 130 Christmas presents were handed to elderly residents in Frinton, Walton and Clacton thanks to a festive charity project.

Residents donated gifts and cash to Home Instead’s ‘Be a Santa’ campaign.

Santa and his elves set up a collection point at Parker’s Garden Company in Frinton at the end of November, and shoppers did not disappoint donating in excess of 60 gifts, some hand-made, along with more than £328 in cash.

Operations director at Parker’s Garden Company, Katrina Holford said: “Our team and customers were delighted to play our part in the ‘Be a Santa’ campaign which was a huge success once again this year.”

This week Home Instead joined forces with members of the Frinton and Walton Football Club to deliver the gifts to nominated, elderly recipients, individuals who either don’t have family to visit this Christmas or who will be on their own.

Connor Cook, mid-fielder with the team, said of the experience: “It was really heart-warming and rewarding, everyone was so grateful, it’s really made my day being a small part of this campaign.”

Connor and his team mates also made the day of one of the residents of Frinton Lodge, Donald, who was overwhelmed to receive his gift.

Donald said: “I love football and would love to be able to go to one of the matches.”

Donald now has an invite to a match, as a special guest, with Home Instead playing chauffeur for the day.

Ben Gardiner, from Home Instead, said: “It was great fun playing Santa, we can’t thank those that donated so generously enough for their support.

"Please know your kindness has made such a difference to some of our most vulnerable, isolated members of the community."

Those receiving gifts included individuals known to charities and community transport services, residents at some of the regions care homes and assisted living establishments including Frinton Lodge, Delamer, Blenheim House, Imperial Lodge, Edensor, Kingsman Court, Havenvale, and Canter Meadow.

Parishioners from St Mary’s Church and Frinton Free Church also benefitted, including 50 people who can’t make it to Frinton Free’s Christmas Day dinner.