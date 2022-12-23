POLICE have thanked the community for donating in droves to its annual Christmas Giving Appeal.

Essex Police’s Tendring team has received more than 4,000 from residents this year.

The team launched the appeal in November and asked for new presents that are unwrapped and wrapping paper.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are truly amazed by the kindness of the people of Tendring, especially during these difficult times.

“We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support.

“If it wasn’t for the public and the business community of Tendring we wouldn’t be able to achieve such a successful appeal.”

Donors dropped their gifts off at Clacton Police Station, Morrisons in Waterglade Retail Park or Aldi in Pier Avenue.

In the past three years before the current appeal, the team managed to help more than 1000 young people within Tendring.

Jamie Skipper, missing person liaison officer for Tendring, ran the Christmas appeal this year and has been instrumental in previous appeals.

She added: “I am overwhelmed by the response, we have supported over 700 children and are still distributing over the final days leading up to Christmas.

“It’s wonderful to be able to spread all the generosity to young people and children who might otherwise have had nothing, thank you.”