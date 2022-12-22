A THIEF who stole a basket full of clothes from Primark said she did it as a “coping mechanism” to remedy not being able to see her children.

Nikki Griggs, 32, was quickly apprehended by security guards outside the shop in Lion Walk Shopping Centre, Colchester, on April 13.

They had spotted her loading a basket with various items of clothing before snatching a jacket, putting it on, and walking out, just seconds before, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor David Tremain said the total value of the items was £180.50 and they were immediately recovered.

Thief - Nikki Griggs (Image: Essex Police)

He revealed mum-of-three Griggs has a background of “repeat shoplifting”, with 28 of her 43 previous convictions being thefts.

The court heard the offence was committed while Griggs, of Northbourne Road, Clacton, was serving a 14-month suspended sentence handed to her just two months prior.

Griggs admitted the breach and one count of theft.

Daniel O’Malley, mitigating, said his client had been a “heroin abuser” for years and she conceded she “couldn’t have given two hoots about anything”, including her family.

He added: “She has grown up and despises herself for the fact she has three children but can only see them with supervision.

Raided - the Primark in Lion Walk Shopping Centre (Image: Newsquest)

“She told me: ‘I know every hour I have lost I can’t get back and I am ashamed’.

“The bulk of her offending was at a time when she was a prolific heroin user and crime was a way to feed a habit she no longer has.”

Mr O’Malley claimed Griggs’ latest crime was committed as a “release mechanism” to cope with losing her children.

But Judge Mary Loram KC rejected this, saying: “I do not accept that for a moment, it sounds like absolute nonsense to me.”

Judge Loram activated 11-months of Griggs’ suspended sentence and imposed a further month for the theft.

She added: “You were given that order to help you and just as you have done before, you have pretty much ignored that offer of help.

“You’ve chosen to live your life in your own way, how it suits you.”