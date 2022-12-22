A VITAL Careline service that helps elderly and vulnerable people to live independently in their own homes in Tendring has been praised.

An industry-standard accreditation has been confirmed for the Tendring Council-run Tendring Careline service.

It has received TEC Services Association accreditation to its Quality Standards Framework.

The recognised industry body for careline services, the TSA assesses 13 areas of performance, with Tendring Careline found compliant in all areas following a two-day audit.

Paul Honeywood, the council's cabinet member for housing, said the accreditation was a sign of good service.

“It is not mandatory for us to be a member of the TSA or to be accredited, but we do so knowing it is a sign of quality which gives reassurance to our many customers,” Mr Honeywood said.

“Tendring Careline was first accredited in 2012, a standard we have retained ever since and one we are proud to hold.

“My thanks go to the entire Tendring Careline team for their hard work and dedication to our customers.”

Earlier this year, council bosses decided to expand the Careline service after a contract to deliver out-of-hours call monitoring services to community interest company Provide was terminated in April.

A marketing campaign is now being launched in a bid to increase the number of customers using it.