Two people have been convicted after dozens of dogs which had no access to food or water and lived in their own urine and faeces were seized.

Police have arrested and convicted a woman and a 17-year-old of mistreating dozens of dogs following an investigation by officers.

Mary Connors and the teenager, along with a third person, were arrested following a warrant at an address in Dunmow in April 2021 where officers also seized almost 30 dogs.

In total, there were 18 adults and 10 puppies.

As officers searched the address, with colleagues from the RSPCA, they identified the dogs had no access to food, water, clean bedding or any form of toys.

The dogs were living in terrible conditions (Image: Essex Police)

Many were without food, water, toys or clean bedding (Image: Essex Police)

None of the dogs had been identified as stolen but many were either unregistered or registered to people who denied ever owning or knowing about them, while others were unchipped.

When the dogs were examined, many were found to have injuries, were in poor condition, underweight, or kept in conditions where they were surrounded in urine, faeces and filth.

All three were charged with offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Connors, 55, of Birchanger Lane, Birchanger, and the 17 year-old boy failed to attend their trial at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on November 30 but were convicted in their absence.

The third person, a 16 year-old boy, had the charges against him dismissed.