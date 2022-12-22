A BBC Radio Cumbria presenter and producer described as 'radio through and through' Simon Yaxley has passed away.

Simon was also well known within amateur dramatic groups across Cumbria, performing in multiple pantomimes.

'Yakkers' came to Cumbria from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex and presented the breakfast show on Lakeland Radio until it was bought out from CN Group in 2017.

He then went to Radio Cumbria, where he presented a new show. He became known across the county for his distinctive voice.

Andy Milliard, who used to co-present with Simon during his time at Lakeland Radio said: "He was just radio through and through, it was his real passion. He was sad when Lakeland Radio finished in this area and he was so chuffed when he got his shot on Radio Cumbria.

"He was such a happy-go-lucky guy he had so much passion for local people."

A BBC spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Simon’s family and friends. We understand this will be very difficult time for them, so we won’t be commenting any further at this time.”