Bonnie

Bonnie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Not stated

Breed - Collie crossbreed

Colour - Tan, white and black

Bonnie came into the care of the Danaher Animal Home from another kennel where she was found as a stray.

She is described as a "sensitive character" who is not enjoying kennel life so is looking for a foster home with a view to adopting as soon as possible.

Bonnie loves the outdoors and companionship from people, playing games and snoozing away with her owner.

It would probably be best for Bonnie to find experienced owners who have had rescue dogs before and can give her the time she needs to settle in and manage the habits she's picked up in kennels.

Snowy

Snowy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - White and tabby

Snowy is a cat who sadly had to have one eye removed due to a persistent infection, but is now well on the way to recovery and would love to find his forever home.

The RSPCA say he remains a "sweet-natured boy" who is very laid back.

He would love to find him a home with patient owners who can give him all the tender loving care that he deserves.

Mozzie

Mozzie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Not stated

Colour - Black, brown and white

Mozzie is on the lookout for his forever home after his previous owner became a little overrun with guinea pigs and asked Danaher Animal Home for some help in relocating a few of them.

Danaher Animal Home wrote: "Mozzie isn’t too keen on male company so he is looking for a home where there is either a lone sow or multiple sows who will share in his happy ever after (happy ever afters are always that bit happier with a friend or two by your side!)."

Mozzie is described as being suitable for first-time owners as well as families with children.

Holly and Berry

Holly (left) and Berry (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female (both)

Age - One year old (both)

Breed - Birman (Holly) and Domestic shorthair crossbreed (Berry)

Colour - Tabby (Berry) and Black & cream (Holly)

Holly and Berry are looking for a forever home together after being found living in an "unsuitable environment" by the RSPCA.

They are described as having "sweet temperaments" with Holly being "very curious" and loving to be showered with affection, while Berry is a bit timider.

Both could live with secondary school children and would like company around for most of the day.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Earlier this year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July this year 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”