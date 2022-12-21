A major Essex motorway is blocked during the evening rush hour after reports of a crash.
UPDATE 5.53: Traffic has been released but long delays remain.
The M11 Londonbound is blocked between junction 9 (A11) and junction 8 (Stansted/A120).
This is following a crash, according to Essex County Council's traffic control.
Drivers are facing long delays as officers are on the scene dealing with the incident.
There are currently delays of 72 minutes above usual journey times and 7 miles of congestion approaching the incident.
More to folllow
