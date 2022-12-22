COLCHESTER'S military stars and a singing sensation were left "honoured" after opening the Royal Variety Show.

Millions of people tuned in to watch members of the Colchester-based British Army Band open the night of entertainment which aired on Tuesday evening on ITV.

The band provided the opening fanfare as the Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived at the royal box for the 95th Royal Variety Performance.

The eight band members performed alongside the Royal Variety Performance orchestra conducted by David Arch, the leader of the Strictly Come Dancing band.

Choristers from St George’s Chapel, in Windsor Castle, also joined them on stage.

The band proudly opened the occasion as they played the National Anthem to royal guests.

Brightlingsea star Sam Ryder then graced the stage at the Royal Albert Hall as he performed his hit single Space Man.

He is best known for coming second to Ukraine in this year's Eurovision song contest with the song.

Backed by a live orchestra, Sam described his performance of Space Man as “the most regal and majestic version of Space Man ever.”

In a tweet, Sam said: “Got to sing my head off at the royal variety show. Such an honour!

“Hope you enjoyed the orchestra absolutely thundering through your TV.”

The show was hosted by Southport comedian Lee Mack, who played a white electric guitar alongside Sam at the pre-recorded performance.

Ahead of the show, 54-year-old Mack said: “I used to watch it growing up with the family so I’m so pleased to be able to host this big wonderful variety show.

“I’ve performed at The Royal Variety before, but to host it feels very different because the amount of people who have hosted the show over the years, some of the greats like Bob Hope and Bruce Forsyth.

“To be able to host a night where you are literally swinging the pendulum from a slow song to acrobats, the variety is incredible and to be able to welcome these people on stage is great."