A PRINTING and labelling firm based in Harwich has been busy wrapping presents for those in need this Christmas

Staff at Sato UK teamed up with the North Essex Support Team for it's “One day free from poverty' appeal”.

NEST provides a range of services to help vulnerable individuals and families and will be delivering hampers to needy families this Christmas.

"We are delighted to be able to support NEST and the important work they do in our local community," said Jason Wise, general manager.

"We believe in the power of giving back, and happy to be able to make a contribution to help make a positive impact in the lives of those in need."

As well as volunteering their time, the firm also donated £500 towards the appeal.

Les Nicoll, chairman of NEST, said, "The generosity of our community is truly heartwarming, and the support from Sato will give five families in Harwich a hamper of food and Christmas gifts, who would otherwise have nothing."

With the help of Sato and other local firms, groups and residents, NEST expects to be able to provide hampers to 200 hundred families this Christmas.

To get involved and help, contact NEST at nestassist@gmail.com.