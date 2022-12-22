A COUNCIL is seeking resident's views on its new taxi rules as part of a policy review.

Tendring Council officers are putting together a new comprehensive taxi licensing policy, picking up on new changes to best practice from government along with areas councillors wish to review.

An initial survey is available for people to give their views on some key policy areas to help shape this work, open for both taxi drivers, users and the public to complete.

Colin Winfield, chairman of Tendring Council licensing and registration committee, encouraged people to put their views forward.

He said: “Safety and consumer protection are the cornerstones of our licensing role, and it is vital we keep the rules for taxis under review to ensure they encourage the very best for our residents, businesses and visitors.

“Most of us can reference what makes a good taxi vehicle and driver, and the views of those in the taxi industry, people who use them, and the general public, are all important to help shape this consultation; so I would urge you to have your say.”

The survey runs until Wednesday, February 8, and can be completed at tendringdc.gov.uk/consultation.