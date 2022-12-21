A PENSIONER who sexually assaulted a child has been convicted in court.

Leslie Cook, of St Osyth Road in Little Clacton, assaulted the child in Braintree in March 2020.

Officers say the offence came to light when the victim disclosed what had happened to their family the following month.

Cook was swiftly arrested the following month on April, 25, 2020.

The 71-year-old was later charged with sexual assault of a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

He denied the charges but, following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, was unanimously convicted by a jury on Monday, December 19.

He’s due to be sentenced at the same court on January 20 next year.

Investigating officers PC Christina Gaskin and DC Jamieson from Essex Police’s Child Abuse and Quest Investigation Teams, said: “I want to praise the victim in this case for the strength they have demonstrated in disclosing what happened to them.

“Leslie Cook subjected them to an ordeal no child should face and now has the prospect of time in prison as a result.

“We are committed in getting justice for victims of sexual assault and I hope this result will help the victim and their family to move forwards.”

Officers have also provided information on anyone who is suffering abuse.

A spokesman said: “Support is there for anyone affected by rape and sexual abuse, and no victim or survivor is alone.

“Synergy Essex provides specialist support for victims and survivors of rape and sexual abuse of all ages and all genders across Essex, Thurrock and Southend.

“Synergy Essex is a partnership of rape and sexual abuse centres in Essex, CARA (Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse), SERICC Rape and Sexual Abuse Specialist Service and Southend-on-Sea Rape Crisis (SOS Rape Crisis).

“Synergy Essex is independent from the police and provides support for victims and survivors throughout their journey.

“Victims and survivors can self-refer, or be referred by a parent, partner, friend or professional and can access specialist emotional support, counselling and advocacy.

“For victims and survivors who report to the police, Synergy Essex provides an Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (ISVA) service, providing support throughout the criminal justice process.

For more information visit synergyessex.org.uk.