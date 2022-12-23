A DAZZLING festival took place in a town centre celebrating the festive season and artistic heritage of the area.

The Winter Light Festival hosted by the Grand Theatre of Lemmings was held in Manningtree Town Centre on Saturday.

The evening was filled with sparkling lights, Christmas market stalls, stiltwalkers, musicians and other entertainment.

Mandy Rose, co-director and organiser of the festival, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled by the support we’ve been given by the community and we were so pleased to see so many people turning out on a chilly evening, creating such a wonderful atmosphere and having such a good time in our special little town.”

Among the street entertainment was the illuminating marching band Spark!, the light gliders from women’s circus theatre company Circo Rum Ba Ba, hoola hoop performer Harley and comedy stiltwaker Chris Mayne.

Music was provided by jazz band Dr Pepper Lips and singer Graham Long.

The festival also included a lantern parade which processed through the High Street, comprising Manningtree drumming band Tiger Pants and families who had attended lantern making workshops prior to the festival.

Community artist Anna van Der Poorten also created giant animal lanterns for the parade.

A spokesman for the festival added: “There are too many people to thank in person, but we had so much support from the performers, the lantern makers in the parade, businesses, volunteers, sponsors, the local council, local residents, artists, makers, musicians, the organisers and traders from the Christmas market and so many others.”

The Winter Light Festival was made possible by lottery funding from Arts Council England, The Essex Arts and Cultural Fund, volunteers, the town council, Manningtree Rotary Club and organisers of the market, the local town businesses and all the artists and performers.

The Grand Theatre of Lemmings is a street arts and rural touring performance theatre with attractions such as the winter light festival, George the Bookworm show and educational options including a free history kit for schools on the Mayflower ship.

For more information visit lemmingstheatre.co.uk/.