ARTISTIC students showcased their talents at a community project as they helped create a special festive Morrisons' window display.

After the success of their Halloween and Bonfire night art installation in October, a number of talented Year 10 artists were invited to return to Morrisons’ superstore, on the outskirts of Clacton, for another Morrison's community project.

The students spent the day creating a Christmas-themed window display as part of a Clacton County High School Charities Committee initiative in association with their art department team.

The team were again helping to promote the charities that they champion, East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH) and Together for Shorter Lives, who support families with children who have either life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses.

While shoppers picked up their Saturday shopping, the students recreated their designs on the shop window display.

A spokesman from Clacton County High School said: "It took our students over three hours to complete their art installation, and they thoroughly enjoyed the challenges of working on such a large scale in front of a live audience.

"They received lots of positive feedback from the public and Morrisons’ staff, so much so that the whole team were treated to a lovely lunch courtesy of Morrisons.

"Well done to our young artists."

The team will return to Morrisons’ around Easter for our next window installation.