POLICE have been educating staff at an airport which “can be a stop off for children being trafficked by County Lines drug dealers or adults being coerced into sex work.”

Essex Police officers were at Stansted Airport to teach staff to look out for signs that adults and children are being exploited.

Police say the ease of travel into and away from London means the airport can be used by victims involved in trafficking or gang involvement.

The team have had success previously when intervening children who appeared at a coach station on their way north.

Christmas is said to be a time when drug gangs may look to entice children who’d otherwise been in school with gifts or cash in exchange for transporting drugs.

Gang and safeguarding specialists handed leaflets developed with the Children’s Society which had information about what to do if they suspect they have seen someone who is a victim.

These were given to workers inside the airport terminal as well as taxi and coach drivers, hotel employees, and staff at car rental companies and public transport services.

Officers are working on Operation Bumble, which began in October to highlight exploitation.

Mark Ghosh, a safeguarding officer who is leading the operation said: “Op Bumble was created to raise awareness with the public and businesses about County Lines and the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children in the hope that more people will raise concerns which will give us more opportunities to safeguard people.

“Stansted wouldn’t be thought of as a hotspot for County Lines and gang activity, but you get vulnerable adults and children using the coach and rail system to transit through the airport, so it’s a chance to help those people who may have been forced to travel carrying weapons or drugs or been trafficked into the county for exploitation.

“We are victim-led, and our priority is protecting the people who are being exploited.”