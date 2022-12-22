A PENSIONER who is unable to work a computer claims he has been left unable to appeal a hefty parking fine… because the car parking company can only be contacted online.

William Piper parked in Colchester Retail Park last month, displaying his blue disabled badge on the windscreen of his car.

But after the 75-year-old, who has serious knee issues, outstayed the two-hour limit in the car park by 27 minutes, he was hit with a penalty charge notice from the car park operator, G-24 Limited.

Mr Piper claims he did not receive the original PCN, leaving him unable to pay or appeal.

By the time he received the follow-up letter, Mr Piper – despite not having received the original fine – has now been left to pay the full £50, when it had initially been £30.

Mr Piper says he is unable to take the matter any further because the only phone number which G-24 has provided is a number through which people pay fines – anybody who wishes to appeal can only do so online.

Mr Piper, of King’s Avenue, Holland-on-Sea, said he is now at a loss to move forward and try to appeal the fine, given he cannot use a computer and is not online.

He said: "I think it’s a bit of a liberty, given I have already been given my final notice – I never even had the first fine in the first place.

"If I had been given a fine in the first place, I would have paid it.

"I just think it’s a liberty."

Mr Piper has had the disabled badge more than 15 years and has been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"I’ve had two knee replacements and I’ve got arthritis in my hips, so it takes me a long time to walk [anywhere]," he said.

G-24 Parking Solutions was contacted by the Gazette, but did not respond at the time of doing to press.