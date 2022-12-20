STAFF and students at a school in Clacton held a special bake-off to raise £200 to support struggling families this Christmas.

Clacton County High School's Christmas staff bake-off raised £213.

During the event, bake-off participants presented a cheque to Les Nicholl, chairman of North Essex Support Trust, for its Christmas Appeal.

The trust supports hundreds of families across Clacton, Harwich and Colchester, especially at Christmas, when it runs its annual One Beautiful Day Free of Poverty initiative.

Over the coming week, volunteers will deliver a cChristmas Day package to more than 100 families.

Those in need will be handed wrapped presents for their Christmas morning and all the food they need for the day, including a full Christmas dinner, dessert, chocolates and festive snacks.

They will also receive cash to cover the cost of their gas and electricity for the day.

Mr Nicoll said: "Every single penny of the money pupils have collected will end up creating one beautiful day free of poverty for the very poorest families in our community.

"Instead of spending Christmas Day in cold homes and with no gifts, students gave those in need an opportunity to spend a worry less Christmas Day full of festive food and presents."