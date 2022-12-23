MULTIPLE roads are set for reduced speed limit zones and temporary closure for works.

An order is in place to introduce a 20mph Zone on the following lengths of roads in the Chesterwell Development in the Parish of Myland in the City of Colchester.

Cordelia Drive will have a speed limit of 20mph from a point approximately 348 metres from its junction with Wildeve Avenue (A134) in a Southerly direction for an approximate distance of 287 metres.

Maigold Avenue, Myland From its junction with Cordelia Drive in a Westerly direction for an approximate distance of 335 metres.

A 20mph zone will also be introduced for the entire length of Mandarin Way, Sunfire Way, Sapphire Crescent, Pascali Lane, Felicia Lane and Bonita Walk

The A133 Clacton Road in Elmstead will have a temporary speed limit restriction for the safety of the public and workforce while highway improvement works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An order is in place to temporarily introduce a 40mph speed restriction in that length of A133 Clacton Road, Elmstead in the District of Tendring, from its junction with Carpenters Lane to its junction with Elmstead Road a distance of approximately 715m in both directions.

The speed restriction is scheduled to commence on January, 2 for 547 days.

An order is in place to temporarily close that length of Bath Street, Wivenhoe from its junction with West Street to its junction with The Quay, a distance of approximately 80m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 16 2023 for 28 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while installation works are undertaken by VX Fiber Limited.

Church Road in Boxted will be closed from its junction with Burnt Dick Hill to its junction Church Street a distance of approximately 640m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 24 for four days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

East Street in Wivenhoe will be temporarily closed from its junction with Alma Street to its junction with High Street a distance of approximately 80m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January, 18 2023 for 28 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while installation works are undertaken by VX Fiber Limited.

Sir Isaacs Walk in Colchester City Centre will be temporarily closed from its junction with Headgate for a distance of approximately 20m in an easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on 23rd January 2023 for three days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while disconnection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Trinity Street in Colchester City Centre will be temporarily closed from a point approximately 40m north of its junction with Sir Isaacs Walk for a distance of approximately 30m in a northerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on 24th January 2023 for two nights from 7pm to 6am.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while stop tap replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

An order is in place to temporarily close West Street in Wivenhoe length from its junction with High Street to its junction with Station Road a distance of approximately 220m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on 16th January 2023 for 28 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while installation works are undertaken by VX Fiber Limited.

Chapel Road in Boxted will be temporarily closed from its junction with Straight Road for a distance of approximately 540m in an easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on 10th January 2023 for seven days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Church Street in Boxted will be temporarily closed from its junction with Parsonage Road for a distance of approximately 1130m in a north westerly then north easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on 6th January 2023 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Plough Road in Great Bentley will be temporarily closed for 31 days from its junction with Keeble Court for a distance of approximately 190m in a south easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on 11th January 2023.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by Gas Transportation Co Ltd.